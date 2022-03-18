Wells Fargo & Company Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $675.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $743.21.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $467.34 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a one year low of $378.88 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -279.84 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $480.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.67.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.87, for a total transaction of $5,159,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,560 shares of company stock valued at $17,136,576 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

