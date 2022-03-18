Wells Fargo & Company Increases Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $41.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised Range Resources from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.81.

Shares of RRC opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 143,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 48,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

