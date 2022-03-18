Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $81.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.51, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 24.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

