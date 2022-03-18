Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.28

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $11.86. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 29,725 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIA. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,625,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 152,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $783,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 35,499 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,665 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

