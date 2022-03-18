Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Update

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 6,750,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

WDC stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 34.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.