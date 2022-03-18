Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.06

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.06 and traded as high as C$2.19. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$2.16, with a volume of 787,660 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$702.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

