Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

