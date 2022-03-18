Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 78 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $629,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,319 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,553,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $500,147,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,488,589 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $487,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,353 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,932,945 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $378,606,000 after acquiring an additional 197,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.30 and its 200 day moving average is $207.56. The company has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

