Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 994 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.10% of Mercury Systems worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $64.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07, a PEG ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

