Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 71,321 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $6,727,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,535,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $60.09 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.74.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $262,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock worth $5,137,529 over the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

