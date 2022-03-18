Whittier Trust Co. Buys 38,735 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,735 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU opened at $59.90 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

