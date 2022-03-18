Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.14% of RLI worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in RLI by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RLI by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RLI by 87.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE RLI opened at $109.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.43.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

