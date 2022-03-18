Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $336.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $349.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $351.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.