Whittier Trust Co. Has $28.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,249 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $28,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $57.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

