Whittier Trust Co. Has $40.83 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $40,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $319.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.13 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.69.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.