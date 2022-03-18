Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $552.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.95 and a 200-day moving average of $118.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

