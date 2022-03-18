Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

