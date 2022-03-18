Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $158.94 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.24.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total value of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

