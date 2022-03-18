Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 5,106 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $69,000.

IVV opened at $442.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $385.34 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $444.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

