Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGIB stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.