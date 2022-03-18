Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARE opened at $194.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.91 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,037 shares of company stock worth $6,772,683. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

