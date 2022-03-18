Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 6,309 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.52. 17,131,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,678,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,109 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,677 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

