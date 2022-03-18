Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 3,570 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Aptiv worth $24,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $115.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.71.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

