Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $49,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42,179.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,073,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,099.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 352,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,635,000 after buying an additional 323,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,944,539,000 after buying an additional 321,182 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 47.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 859,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,386,000 after buying an additional 276,988 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.93 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

