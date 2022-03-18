Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $21,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total value of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $451.24 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $423.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

