Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Whole Earth Brands expand its branded products platform through investment opportunities in the natural alternatives and clean label categories across consumer product industry. Whole Earth Brands, formerly known as Act II Global Acquisition Corp., is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 664,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $284.73 million, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 0.43. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.21). Whole Earth Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

