Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $21.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

