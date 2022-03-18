Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber Sells 25,402 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) President Michael A. Bieber sold 25,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $712,272.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $44.57.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.
