William Blair Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $5.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 12,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $136,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $119,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

