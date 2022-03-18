Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. Williams Industrial Services Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of WLMS opened at $1.50 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Williams Industrial Services Group by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLMS shares. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

