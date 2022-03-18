Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.
Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $14.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.
Shares of WSM opened at $160.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.16 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.32.
In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
