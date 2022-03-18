Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 20.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $14.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

