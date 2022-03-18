Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
WSM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.32.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $160.69 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200-day moving average is $172.79.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 23.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,348,000 after buying an additional 29,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 296,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,356,000 after buying an additional 20,839 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
