Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $202.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSM. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.32.

NYSE WSM opened at $160.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average is $172.79. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

