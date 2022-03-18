Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Raymond James

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.50.

WTFC stock opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

