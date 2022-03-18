Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Societe Generale increased their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($106.59) to €98.00 ($107.69) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.53.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Shares of WTKWY opened at $106.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $83.26 and a 12-month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.