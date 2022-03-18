Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Cap of $480,798.18 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $250.29 or 0.00617860 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $480,798.18 and $2,153.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045518 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.42 or 0.06878617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,528.22 or 1.00048785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00040047 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.