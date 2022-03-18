WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Lowered to C$185.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WSPOF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $133.93 on Monday. WSP Global has a 1-year low of $93.66 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.27.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.