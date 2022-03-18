WT Wealth Management Has $2.15 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Target by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Target by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average is $232.62. The company has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

