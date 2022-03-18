WT Wealth Management Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV opened at $330.31 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.03.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.