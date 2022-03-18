WT Wealth Management Sells 2,049 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.29. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

