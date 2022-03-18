WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WW International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

WW International stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $721.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20. WW International has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. WW International’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

