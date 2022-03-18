X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Earnings Results

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

XFOR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 642,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.44. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XFOR. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

