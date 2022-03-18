Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

