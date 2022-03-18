Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Cut to “Reduce” at Cormark

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.32.

XBC traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.89. 1,436,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

