Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in February

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Shares of YZCAY opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. Yankuang Energy Group has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.