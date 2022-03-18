Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on YARIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.99. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

