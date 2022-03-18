Ycash (YEC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,701.00

Ycash (YEC) traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $23,701.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00368178 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00072192 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00093677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003554 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006800 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,397,731 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.