YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 912 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.66.

NKE opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $201.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

