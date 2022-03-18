YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

